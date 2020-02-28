Service Information Community Funeral Home of Tyler 1429 North Border Avenue Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-526-5555 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mr. Freeman Dewayne Sterling, 64, Tyler, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Curry as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Sterling died February 20, 2020. He was born August 16, 1955.



Mr. Sterling was an educator. He retired from Tyler Independent School District and was currently employed at University of Texas at Tyler.



Mr. Sterling was preceded in death by his mother, Jeraline Sterling Moss and father, Lealon Don Freeman. Survivors include 2 sisters, Beverly Ann Brewster Britt (Robert) and Elaine Williams.



Public viewing will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.

Funeral services for Mr. Freeman Dewayne Sterling, 64, Tyler, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Curry as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Sterling died February 20, 2020. He was born August 16, 1955.Mr. Sterling was an educator. He retired from Tyler Independent School District and was currently employed at University of Texas at Tyler.Mr. Sterling was preceded in death by his mother, Jeraline Sterling Moss and father, Lealon Don Freeman. Survivors include 2 sisters, Beverly Ann Brewster Britt (Robert) and Elaine Williams.Public viewing will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close