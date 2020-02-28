Funeral services for Mr. Freeman Dewayne Sterling, 64, Tyler, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Curry as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Mr. Sterling died February 20, 2020. He was born August 16, 1955.
Mr. Sterling was an educator. He retired from Tyler Independent School District and was currently employed at University of Texas at Tyler.
Mr. Sterling was preceded in death by his mother, Jeraline Sterling Moss and father, Lealon Don Freeman. Survivors include 2 sisters, Beverly Ann Brewster Britt (Robert) and Elaine Williams.
Public viewing will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2020