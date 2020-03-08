On Monday, March 2, 2020 the Lord called Fredrick "Fred" Burton Gould, 77, of Tyler, Texas to eternal life.
Mr. Gould was born June 27, 1942 in Rugby, North Dakota the son of George J. and Iveleen (Leegard) Gould. He married the love of his life March 7, 1965, Bernnetta Egeland. Fred was a pharmacist all his adult life. He loved the Lord and served as a deacon at Southside Baptist Church in Tyler, Texas. Fred was a devoted husband, dad, grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Gould leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Bernnetta Gould of Tyler, TX; sons, George "Jay" Gould III and wife, Corina of Gainesville, TX; Craig Gould and wife, Candis of Danbury, CT; three grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and sister, Coralee "Cory" Phillips of Chanhassen, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jay Gould, and son, Weston Gould.
Memorial service for Fred will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church, 8875 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX. There is no set time for family visitation.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2020