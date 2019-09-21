Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Fredia Nell Glaze Melvin of Jacksonville passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2019 surrounded by family. Visitation will be held 5 p.m. Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday Sept. 22, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville immediately followed by a graveside service at Resthaven Cemetery in Jacksonville.



Fredia was born on Nov. 13, 1943 in Tyler to parents Ben A. and Erin Shelton Glaze. She worked passionately with The Hospice of East Texas for over 25. She was a member of multiple East Texas square dance clubs, member of First United Methodist Church and an active member of Jacksonville Tennis Association.



Fredia is preceded in death by husband Kenneth, son Kenneth Jr., brothers Bob & Ben Glaze and sister Euna. She is survived by daughter Ginger Mees of Jacksonville, sister, Sue Everett of Diana, grandchildren Benjamin Mees and wife Sammie of Georgetown, Andrew Melvin of Edmond, OK, Melody Melvin of Tyler, great-grandchild Brady Mees and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandson, Brady Mees, and her Hospice of East Family and all the Hospice of East Texas Volunteers.



In memory of Fredia's love for and service to The Hospice of East Texas, monetary donations may be sent to 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.



Fredia Nell Glaze Melvin of Jacksonville passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2019 surrounded by family. Visitation will be held 5 p.m. Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday Sept. 22, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville immediately followed by a graveside service at Resthaven Cemetery in Jacksonville.Fredia was born on Nov. 13, 1943 in Tyler to parents Ben A. and Erin Shelton Glaze. She worked passionately with The Hospice of East Texas for over 25. She was a member of multiple East Texas square dance clubs, member of First United Methodist Church and an active member of Jacksonville Tennis Association.Fredia is preceded in death by husband Kenneth, son Kenneth Jr., brothers Bob & Ben Glaze and sister Euna. She is survived by daughter Ginger Mees of Jacksonville, sister, Sue Everett of Diana, grandchildren Benjamin Mees and wife Sammie of Georgetown, Andrew Melvin of Edmond, OK, Melody Melvin of Tyler, great-grandchild Brady Mees and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandson, Brady Mees, and her Hospice of East Family and all the Hospice of East Texas Volunteers.In memory of Fredia's love for and service to The Hospice of East Texas, monetary donations may be sent to 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close