Services for Frederick (Fred) Wayne Saffold, (77), of Emerald Bay in Bullard, Texas will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Emerald Bay Community Church with Dr. Darryle Dunks officiating.



Mr. Saffold passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Tyler. He was born May 2, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to Norman and Jean Saffold.



Fred was a proud veteran who served in the United States Army. He was a member of Emerald Bay Community Church and the Emerald Bay Golden Tees. He graduated from University of Detroit Mercy where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He was a contracted computer programmer who worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield, National Bank of Detroit, and the Big Three automotive manufacturers.



Fred was preceded in death by his parents; and grandchild, Jacob Woolridge. He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years Mary Louise Williamson; children, Kangi Kraemer, Mary Ann Yearn and husband Mark, Stephanie Woolridge and husband Randy; children by marriage, Shane and Kristen Williamson; grandchildren, Cody, Devon, Logan and Dylan Yearn, Kyle and Colin Kraemer, and Bailey Woolridge; siblings, Edward Saffold, James Saffold, and David Saffold.



If desired, memorials may be made to Emerald Bay Community Church Music Department, 160 La Salle Rd., Bullard, TX 75757.



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019

