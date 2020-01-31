Funeral services for Mr. Freddie Edwards, Sr., Tyler is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Rev. Dr. Bobby Land, Sr. as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Edwards was a member of True Vine Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah J. Cartwright Edwards; son, Freddie Joe Edwards, Jr.; parents, Archie and Irene Edwards; 3 brothers; and 1 sister.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Rena Edwards-Taylor, Dallas, TX and Kathy Edwards (Carl) Hart, Tyler, TX; grandchildren, Nikki Taylor, Dallas, TX, Jessilyn Taylor (Jamie) Yarber, Tyler, TX, Joseph Edwards, Dallas, TX and Candase Edwards, Anchorage, Alaska; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 31, 2020