Born March 17, 1927 in Sanborn, IA, with previous residences in Des Moines, IA and Deephaven, MN passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Sept. 18, 2019 from complications from pneumonia. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Iva; wives, Phyllis ('95) and June ('09); and granddaughter, Ellie ('18). Survived by his sister, Harriet Vogel; sons, Phillip (Lisa), Thomas (Vicki) and David (Kristi); step daughters, Cyd (Jeff) and Clover; grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Laura, Adam, Christopher, Nathan, and Jeff; and his faithful dog, Zack - always by his side!
Frank was a loving husband to Phyllis and June and a loving father to his sons and grandchildren. He was an avid bowler, boater and baseball coach to his sons. Frank served in WWII, graduated from Drake University, and his career spanned from the FBI to the insurance industry. Special thanks to Hospice of East Texas.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 27th 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, 4202 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701. In lieu of flowers please send donations to your local Animal Shelter or SPCA.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2019