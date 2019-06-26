Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Frank Andrew McManamy, Jr., 75, of Tyler will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Mark Braaten officiating.



Mr. McManamy passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at home.



He was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania to Frank Andrew, Sr., and Alice Lorraine Stokes King on November 8, 1943.



Frank retired from the U.S. Air Force after over 21 years of service with the rank of Master Sergeant.



Mr. McManamy was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two infant sons. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sarah McManamy; and his children, Robert McManamy and wife Rebecca, Dawn Lemons and husband Joe, Cheri Carda and husband Mike, Shawn McManamy and wife Andria, Lisa Rouse and husband Chris, Lauren LeBlanc and husband Jason, Elizabeth Landry and husband Erik, and Rebecca McManamy and fiance Shawn. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 siblings.





