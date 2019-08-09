Service Information Croley Funeral Home - Gladewater 401 North Center Street Gladewater , TX 75647 (903)-845-2155 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Croley Funeral Home - Gladewater 401 North Center Street Gladewater , TX 75647 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On August 6, 2019 Francisca Marie Fuscia Lewis at the age of 96 was called home by her Heavenly Father to join her beloved husband of 63 years, Harvey D. Lewis.



Marie was born December 17, 1922 in Hammond, Louisiana to the late Genovesa and Rosario Fuscia. She was one of four children living with her two sisters Conchetta and Alice and brother Oliver. She moved to Savannah, Georgia where she worked at the Chatham Army Air Field as a dental assistant. Rhea was very involved in her church teaching children. One Sunday morning a handsome young chaplain stopped by the room where she was teaching. He noted that "She was a beautiful dark- haired girl with a great smile!" He was smitten and knew that he'd marry her! After a short courtship, they married on February 19, 1945 in the First Baptist Church of Savannah.



Working alongside Harvey, they shepherded congregations in Port Acres, Cleveland, Kerrville, San Antonio, Mt. Pleasant and Marshall. She was a right hand helper to her husband, a Sunday School Teacher, Bible Drill leader and Bible Study leader. Whatever the need Rhea was ready to help. She started the Clothes Closet at Central Baptist in Marshall which grew to be a ministry to many in the East Texas area.



Harvey and Rhea were a "team designed in Heaven." They were blessed with three children; Bud, Rosell and Ann who in turn blessed them with grandchildren and great grandchildren. They adored their grandchildren and great grandchildren often taking them on trips, attending their sporting and school events and enjoying the family farm. Even though Rhea was confined to a wheelchair there is video footage of her kicking a soccer ball with two of her grandsons. She was their much-loved Maw Maw.



Impacting every life she touched, Rhea was gentle and giving, strong and determined, patient and kind. She willingly shared the love of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Because she was filled with His love, His glory shined through her.



Her family and friends will miss her and are comforted knowing that she is where she longed to be, with her Savior. The angels are singing, and she is WALKING the streets of gold with her Beloved.



Those left to cherish the memories of Maw Maw are son Bud Lewis and wife Francene of Gladewater; daughters Rosell Carr and husband Paul of Norfolk, VA and Ann Schulyer and husband Richard of Kilgore; grandchildren Dane and Lori Lewis of Gladewater, Lori and Mark Byrd of Southlake, Alex Carr of Norfolk, VA, Desiree Twait of Belton, Marlayna Jones of Hallsville and Michael



Her family wishes to thank all those who have helped care for Maw Maw through the years: the staff at Wesley House in Gilmer, Lifecare Hospice and Legend Oaks in Gladewater. The family also wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Kathryn and Stan Baker, Ernestine and Bobby Rice and Cathy (Sally) Trumball.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gladewater. A family graveside service will take place Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Florence Cemetery in Florence, Texas.



Memorials can be made to the Marie France Lewis Endowed Fund, Fund E3716, ETBU, 1 Tiger Drive, Marshall, TX 75670.



