Visitation 12:00 PM Cottle Funeral Home 105 East Bradford Troup , TX 75789 Service 1:00 PM Cottle Funeral Home 105 East Bradford Troup , TX 75789

Frances Riggs, 92, of Converse passed away in her home Nov. 8, 2019.



Visitation is scheduled for noon Thursday, Nov. 14, at Cottle Funeral Home in Troup with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery, Troup, under direction of Cottle Funeral Home.



Frances was born Feb. 13, 1927, in Quanah, Texas to the late Gerard and Ruby Richardson.



She married Dan Riggs March 17, 1946, in Mineral Wells, and enjoyed 64 years together. Dan and Frances enjoyed many years of travel and residence around the world, before choosing to retire to Troup where they designed and built their home.



Frances spent many years sewing, making dolls, pottery and painting.



She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Troup, where - along with Dan - she helped to build a new church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan; brother Roy Richardson; brothers-in-law Sammy, Howard and Jim Riggs.



She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Eddleman, San Antonio; granddaughter, Kristi Ann Villanueva of Converse; grandson, Mike Eddleman and his wife Elizabeth of Cedar Park; great-granddaughters, Alexandra Villanueva, Marissa Eddleman, Alex and Haley Barber; great great-granddaughters Naomi Barber, Aiyanna and Katori Kelly; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Mack Richards, Memphis; brothers and sisters-in-law, Otho and Frances Richardson, Bushland and Loyce Howard and Ruth Ann Richardson, Amarillo; and sisters-in-law Doris Evans, Spring and Edna Eversole, Plainview.



Pallbearers will be Mike Eddleman, Jim Ringlestetter, Marissa Eddleman, Alexandra Villanueva and Alex Turner.



The family would like to thank the many friends, relatives and neighbors for their prayers and assistance as well as the staff of Esplanade Gardens of Converse and Encompass Hospice for their compassion, assistance and dedication.



Memorials, if desired, may be made to the in Frances' memory.

