Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008

Services for Frances Ann Hopkins Stringer Allen, 97, of Tyler will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ken Warren officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Jasper, Texas under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mrs. Allen passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 in her home. She was born July 23, 1921 in Weirgate, Texas to Harold and Ethel Newton Hopkins.



Frances was a member of First Baptist Church, Tyler. She graduated from Silsbee High School and attended college at Texas State College for Women (TWU) in Denton and Stephen F. Austin College in Nacogdoches.



While living in Jasper in the 1950's and 1960's, Frances served as president of the Woman's Civic Club, Pine Burr Garden Club and Woman's Missionary Union of First Baptist Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and director of various church departments. She also served on the Board of Directors of Jasper Memorial Hospital from 1966-1973. Upon the death of her husband, Jim Stringer, she took over management of the Stringer Funeral Home of Jasper until she sold it in 2004 to Ky Griffin. While living in Houston, from 1973 to 2002, she was an active member and supporter of Tallowwood Baptist Church. She also joined P.E.O. Sisterhood and was active in that endeavor until her death.



Frances and Andrew Allen traveled extensively for 20 years and returned with enchanting stories. Frances was an avid bridge player and a reader. She continued to play bridge with several clubs and joined in book discussions until she could no longer physically participate.



Frances was preceded in death by her first husband, James "Jim" Stringer of Jasper and her second husband, Andrew Allen. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Winifred Hopkins Caro and her husband Fred Caro; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Harold Newton Hopkins and wife Joyce Kirgen Hopkins, and Harry Cobb Hopkins and wife Ruth Ring Hopkins. She is survived by her loving family including her children, Ann S. Crofton and husband Curtis and Sue S. Bradshaw and husband Mike; seven grandchildren, Kimberly A. Bradshaw, Kay W. Cain and husband David, J. Jason Bradshaw, James "Bo" J. Ward and wife Michelle, Krisha Bannigan and husband Mark, Jeff Crofton and wife Lisa and Andrea Riley and husband Steve; fourteen great-grandchildren; numerous, much-loved nieces and nephews; as well as her caregiver and friend, Lou Timmons.



Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jason Bradshaw, Bo Ward, David Cain, Jeff Crofton, Steve Riley and Mark Bannigan.



