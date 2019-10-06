Memorial services for Forrest Ray Tierney, 86, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Henderson Chapel of Lufkin First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Jerome Brimmage officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Tierney was born December 26, 1932 in Henderson County, Texas to the late Lois Lucille (Bullock) and James Fredrick Tierney, and died Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Lufkin. He was a 1950 graduate of Tyler High School.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Thalia (Conroy) Tierney.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 6, 2019