Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler

Services for Forest Rathbun, 88, of Lufkin, Texas will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019, 11 am at Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church, Tyler TX with Pastor Richard Luna officiating. Burial and final interment will follow on 2019 at Ida Grove Cemetery, Ida Grove, IA under the direction of Christiansen-Van Houten Funeral Home.



Mr. Rathbun passed away peacefully Monday, September 9, 2019 in Lufkin, TX.



Forest was born March 12, 1931 to Arthur and Pearle Rathbun at their home in Ida Grove, IA. He was a graduate of Ida Grove High School, Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, Sioux City, IA in and from St. Mary's Hospital School of Anesthesia, Duluth, MN in 1959. He has held numerous positions including that of Administrator and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) at Renville County Hospital, Olivia, MN. He also performed the duties of CRNA at Rice Memorial Hospital Wilmar, MN, Scottsbluff, NE and prior to his retirement celebration of 50 years of service, East Tyler Medical Center (ETMC), Tyler, TX. He was an active participant of the Tyler HAM radio club and an active parish member of Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church in Tyler, TX. He was a loving father, loving husband, a respected Nurse Anesthetist and an amazingly charitable human being.



Forest was preceded in death by a baby boy Rathbun; his sister, Janice Rathbun; and his parents Arthur and Pearle Rathbun. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 67 years, Wilda Rathbun; his children, Cherri Kahmann, Perry Rathbun, Carrie Donaghey, Barry Rathbun; his grandchildren, Sunshine Kahmann, Zachery Kahmann, Joshua Rathbun, Jacob Rathbun, Jordan Rathbun, Nick Rathbun, Emily Rathbun, Brianna Rathbun, Cody Strange, Cady Strange, Carissa Winthrop; and nine great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Joshua Rathbun, Jacob Rathbun, Jordan Rathbun, Nick Rathbun, Cody Strange and Andy Kahmann. Honorary pallbearers will be Perry Rathbun, Barry Rathbun, Sunshine Kahmann, Zach Kahmann, Cady Strange, Carissa Winthrop, Emily Rathbun, and Brianna Rathbun.



Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on September 11, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



Forest's passing is a great loss to his family and to all that knew him.



May he forever rest in peace.



