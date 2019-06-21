Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Forest McFadden. View Sign Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Forest McFadden, 91 of Tyler, are 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Pastor Brent McFadden officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service in the chapel. Burial will be at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery, Tyler.



Mr. McFadden passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Tyler. He was born October 26, 1927 in Haslam, Texas to the late John D. and Ada McFadden. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp. as a Sergeant during WWII. He retired as a sales representative for Kraft/ Nabisco after 30 years. He was the president of the East Texas Song Writers Association and Member of The Nashville Songwriters Association. He played many different instruments and has published several songs. He was also a member of West Erwin Church of Christ.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mary McFadden. Survivors are a son, Keston McFadden and his wife Colleen of Bedford; daughters and sons-in-laws, Rhonda & Darryl Hendrix of Tyler and Nita and Jerry Moore of Crandall, Texas; brother, Van McFadden of Mabank; sister, Jean Deering of Van Alstyne; seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers are Andrew McFadden, Keston McFadden, Darryl Hendrix, Duane Hendrix, John Harris and Mike Harris



Family request Memorials be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University, Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701. To view online, please go to,



