Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Cornerstone Baptist Church Jacksonville , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"Big Daddy" as he has been affectionately known for 42 years, went to Heaven on August 26, 2019. He was born to Fred and Thelma McCown on December 28, 1929 and was named for his Uncle Floyd.



A quiet and soft-spoken man, he was universally loved by anyone with which he came in contact. He joins in Heaven his mom, dad, brother, Royce and sisters, Orelia and Ophelia.



He leaves behind the love of his life, Margaret Halbert McCown. They would have been married 69 years on September 3rd. Left to carry on his legacy are his sons, Pat and wife Robin, Tim and wife Donna, Andy and wife Khristie and his daughter Julie, as well as his grandchildren.



Big Daddy fished a little but the true object of his affection (besides Memaw) were his grandchildren. Heaven only knows the number of ballgames, dances, church programs and events he attended in support of them in the past 42 years. A pretty accomplished basketball player at New Summerfield High School, he loved sports and traveled all over East Texas and the nation watching athletic events involving his grandkids. His grandchildren are: Randy and Shellie, Josh and Natalie, Luke and Katy, Caleb and Amy, Mark and Meredith, Greg and Stacy, Kirk and Lisa, Colten and Catherine, Hannah, Carter, Lyden, Bo and Lori, Brody, Tony and Kali. And as you can imagine a slew of great-grandchildren-30 to be exact; and several nieces and nephews.



After proudly serving in the Army, he joined his father-in-law, Pete Halbert and brother-in-law, Charles Dial, in a small wood products business. After a few years, Pete began mining in the Dialville area and Rayburn managed that endeavor until 1968 when he returned to the wood products industry. He founded M& H Manufacturing in Dialville to make wooden crates, but primarily veneer for Halbert Mill Co. owned by Charles Dial. Rayburn was good at manufacturing and Charlie was good at selling. They made a great team. Sons and grandsons carry that on today, 51 years later.



The pallet side of the company grew through the years. Today, it is one of the leading manufacturing of wooden pallets in the state. His sons, Pat and Andy joined the business in 1974 and 1980. Rayburn retired in 1990. His grandsons carry on the fierce work ethic passed down to them from their Big Daddy whether at the mill or other endeavors.



Church was extremely important to him. He accepted Christ in his mid-30s and became a tireless worker for the Lord. From bus driver to visitation, he was always there. In 1966, he joined First Baptist Church in Jacksonville and was elected a deacon in 1971. As chairman of the building committee, he and then Pastor S.T. Sullivan, led in the church moving from downtown to the location on Phillips Street where it is located today. A few years later, the Family Life Center was constructed and the church voted to name the new facility in his honor to thank him for the countless hours of work on church building projects.



In 2014, he felt led to help in the establishment of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Jacksonville, where he worshipped and served the remainder of his life. Even in his 80's, his country wisdom and dry wit were a constant source of encouragement and laughter to his church family.



We will all miss our Big Daddy and his big hugs.



Visitation will begin on Friday, August 30, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with the McCown family from 5 to 7 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



A funeral service is scheduled at 10 o'clock in the morning Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Pastor Grady Higgs and Pastor Larry Barker will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park in Jacksonville. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.



Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Cornerstone Baptist Church.



In honor and in memory of his great love for family, if desired, the family suggest memorial gifts to Cornerstone Baptist Church Children's Play Area Fund, 1720 S. Bolton St. Jacksonville, TX 75766.



"Big Daddy" as he has been affectionately known for 42 years, went to Heaven on August 26, 2019. He was born to Fred and Thelma McCown on December 28, 1929 and was named for his Uncle Floyd.A quiet and soft-spoken man, he was universally loved by anyone with which he came in contact. He joins in Heaven his mom, dad, brother, Royce and sisters, Orelia and Ophelia.He leaves behind the love of his life, Margaret Halbert McCown. They would have been married 69 years on September 3rd. Left to carry on his legacy are his sons, Pat and wife Robin, Tim and wife Donna, Andy and wife Khristie and his daughter Julie, as well as his grandchildren.Big Daddy fished a little but the true object of his affection (besides Memaw) were his grandchildren. Heaven only knows the number of ballgames, dances, church programs and events he attended in support of them in the past 42 years. A pretty accomplished basketball player at New Summerfield High School, he loved sports and traveled all over East Texas and the nation watching athletic events involving his grandkids. His grandchildren are: Randy and Shellie, Josh and Natalie, Luke and Katy, Caleb and Amy, Mark and Meredith, Greg and Stacy, Kirk and Lisa, Colten and Catherine, Hannah, Carter, Lyden, Bo and Lori, Brody, Tony and Kali. And as you can imagine a slew of great-grandchildren-30 to be exact; and several nieces and nephews.After proudly serving in the Army, he joined his father-in-law, Pete Halbert and brother-in-law, Charles Dial, in a small wood products business. After a few years, Pete began mining in the Dialville area and Rayburn managed that endeavor until 1968 when he returned to the wood products industry. He founded M& H Manufacturing in Dialville to make wooden crates, but primarily veneer for Halbert Mill Co. owned by Charles Dial. Rayburn was good at manufacturing and Charlie was good at selling. They made a great team. Sons and grandsons carry that on today, 51 years later.The pallet side of the company grew through the years. Today, it is one of the leading manufacturing of wooden pallets in the state. His sons, Pat and Andy joined the business in 1974 and 1980. Rayburn retired in 1990. His grandsons carry on the fierce work ethic passed down to them from their Big Daddy whether at the mill or other endeavors.Church was extremely important to him. He accepted Christ in his mid-30s and became a tireless worker for the Lord. From bus driver to visitation, he was always there. In 1966, he joined First Baptist Church in Jacksonville and was elected a deacon in 1971. As chairman of the building committee, he and then Pastor S.T. Sullivan, led in the church moving from downtown to the location on Phillips Street where it is located today. A few years later, the Family Life Center was constructed and the church voted to name the new facility in his honor to thank him for the countless hours of work on church building projects.In 2014, he felt led to help in the establishment of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Jacksonville, where he worshipped and served the remainder of his life. Even in his 80's, his country wisdom and dry wit were a constant source of encouragement and laughter to his church family.We will all miss our Big Daddy and his big hugs.Visitation will begin on Friday, August 30, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with the McCown family from 5 to 7 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.A funeral service is scheduled at 10 o'clock in the morning Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Pastor Grady Higgs and Pastor Larry Barker will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park in Jacksonville. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Cornerstone Baptist Church.In honor and in memory of his great love for family, if desired, the family suggest memorial gifts to Cornerstone Baptist Church Children's Play Area Fund, 1720 S. Bolton St. Jacksonville, TX 75766. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close