Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Ocker. View Sign Service Information Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home 221 5Th St Rusk , TX 75785 (903)-683-2222 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM First Baptist Church Rusk , TX View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Rusk , TX View Map Funeral Mass Following Services Sacred Heart Catholic Church Rusk , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Florence Ocker was greeted by her Lord and Savior as she entered her eternal home on May 27, 2019 joining her late husband, Joe Ray Ocker. Florence was born May 9, 1934 in Whitney, TX to the late Hallie and James Crawford Latham. Longtime residents of Rusk, Florence and Joe Ray, her husband of 59 years, were owners of Ocker's Affiliated Food Store, formerly known as Buckhorn Grocery and Market.



Florence never met a stranger and was never at a loss for words. She loved treating kids to their favorite picks on the infamous "candy aisle" in their grocery store. Employees of their grocery business lovingly referred to her as "Boss Lady".



In the early 90's Florence went to work for Rusk Independent School District where she served in the Food Service department. There she was able to continue her love for children and was affectionately called "Mamaw" by many.



Florence was a long time member of the Laureate Gamma Chi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. She loved quilting, crosswords, word search and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of the Sacred Catholic Church of Rusk where she loved cooking and helping the ladies with the annual Christmas bazaar.



Mrs. Ocker was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe Ray; brothers, Nelson, J.D., Jack, Charles and Tom Latham; and sisters Ruby Brown, Mary Ellis, Sue Rodriquez, Frances (Sissie) Aubuchon, Becky McCain and Norma McConathy. She is survived by children, Jerry and Anita Ocker, Cindy and David Fulton, Lori and Ricky Hassell and Lindy and Kenny Finley. Her grandchildren Luke and Melissa Ocker, Jake and Jessica Ocker, Kimberly and Chad Linder, Trent and Jorden Fulton, K'anna Fulton, Jody and Calah Moake, Hallie and Brent Dickson, Hayley and Jared Kendrick, Kala and Josh Moore, and Kasey Finley. Her great grandchildren, Owen Ocker, Jasper and JoJo Ocker, Nolan and Max Linder, Tucker and Hayden Fulton, Makinlee, Madalynn and Roman Moake, Cole Dickson, Kaitlyn and Case Kendrick, and Jace Moore. The family would like to say a special thanks to Jessie Hackett of Rusk for the loving care she provided both of their parents. Jessie's devotion was evident in the care she gave each and every day.



Visitation for Mrs. Ocker will be at First Baptist Church, Rusk on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday morning at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Rusk followed by Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic church in Rusk. Interment following at Salem Cemetery in Rusk.

Florence Ocker was greeted by her Lord and Savior as she entered her eternal home on May 27, 2019 joining her late husband, Joe Ray Ocker. Florence was born May 9, 1934 in Whitney, TX to the late Hallie and James Crawford Latham. Longtime residents of Rusk, Florence and Joe Ray, her husband of 59 years, were owners of Ocker's Affiliated Food Store, formerly known as Buckhorn Grocery and Market.Florence never met a stranger and was never at a loss for words. She loved treating kids to their favorite picks on the infamous "candy aisle" in their grocery store. Employees of their grocery business lovingly referred to her as "Boss Lady".In the early 90's Florence went to work for Rusk Independent School District where she served in the Food Service department. There she was able to continue her love for children and was affectionately called "Mamaw" by many.Florence was a long time member of the Laureate Gamma Chi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. She loved quilting, crosswords, word search and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of the Sacred Catholic Church of Rusk where she loved cooking and helping the ladies with the annual Christmas bazaar.Mrs. Ocker was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe Ray; brothers, Nelson, J.D., Jack, Charles and Tom Latham; and sisters Ruby Brown, Mary Ellis, Sue Rodriquez, Frances (Sissie) Aubuchon, Becky McCain and Norma McConathy. She is survived by children, Jerry and Anita Ocker, Cindy and David Fulton, Lori and Ricky Hassell and Lindy and Kenny Finley. Her grandchildren Luke and Melissa Ocker, Jake and Jessica Ocker, Kimberly and Chad Linder, Trent and Jorden Fulton, K'anna Fulton, Jody and Calah Moake, Hallie and Brent Dickson, Hayley and Jared Kendrick, Kala and Josh Moore, and Kasey Finley. Her great grandchildren, Owen Ocker, Jasper and JoJo Ocker, Nolan and Max Linder, Tucker and Hayden Fulton, Makinlee, Madalynn and Roman Moake, Cole Dickson, Kaitlyn and Case Kendrick, and Jace Moore. The family would like to say a special thanks to Jessie Hackett of Rusk for the loving care she provided both of their parents. Jessie's devotion was evident in the care she gave each and every day.Visitation for Mrs. Ocker will be at First Baptist Church, Rusk on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday morning at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Rusk followed by Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic church in Rusk. Interment following at Salem Cemetery in Rusk. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close