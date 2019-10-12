Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Ina Faye Dalton, 70 of Whitehouse, Texas are scheduled on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 1 pm. Visitation will begin at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 4-6pm with Kelly Richards officiating and a burial service at the Cathedral in the Pines cemetery.



Ina Faye Dalton was born on December 30, 1948 in Forrest City, AR. to her father, Benjamin Franklin Beasley and her mother Mary Belle Beasley.



She passed on October 8, 2019 in Dallas, TX. after her courageous battle with cancer. Faye lived most of her life outdoors where her talent for gardening and landscaping flourished. Traveling, fishing, photography and oldies rock N roll were her passions. She loved meeting new people in her travels and has friends all over the country. She never met a stranger. A smile was Faye's calling card. She was happiest when surrounded by friends and family while cooking up a mess of food.



Faye is survived by her loving husband, James Mack Dalton, her only child, Kelly Richards, two granddaughters Tabitha and Christine Davis and a grandson Marty Allen Holladay, all of Brazoria County. Also surviving is her 99 year old mother, Mary Beasley of Chicago, IL., three sisters Mary (husband Neil) Granzow of Chicago, IL., Joyce (husband Buff) Eckles of New Castle, PA. and Susan (husband Randy) of Freeport, TX., along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Faye was proceeded in death by her father Ben and two brothers, Benny & David.



The family would like to thank neighbors Beverly & Jerry Nowlin for their friendship and support during Faye's journey.



