Funeral services for Mrs. Fay Guthrie Bennett, 67, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Winona, TX with Rev. Derry Hinton, Sr. as eulogist.
Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Winona, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Bennett died May 29, 2019. She was born September 14, 1951.
Mrs. Bennett was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Sr. and Ruth Guthrie; husband, Lavon Bennett; and son, Marvin Demon Tell.
Survivors include 2 sons, Robert B. Tell, Jr. and Melvin Levon Tell; 5 brothers, Alfred (Glenda) Guthrie; James (Mattie) Guthrie, Anderson Guthrie, Ray (Faye) Guthrie, and Rodgers (Betty) Guthrie; 2 sisters, Carrie Kelly and Molestine Johnson; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Public viewing will be Friday, June 7, 2019 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 7, 2019