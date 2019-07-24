Evelyn Phillips Kassed, former resident of Tyler, passed away Sunday, July 21st, 2019 in Carrollton, Texas. Evelyn was born on December 23rd, 1920 in Gladewater, Texas to William and Kate Phillips. Evelyn graduated from Gladewater High School and was a Beta Sigma Phi life member. She was married to Irving Kassed until he passed away in 1973.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers: Reuben Phillips and Ben Phillips.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Anna Beth and Kirk Denny of Allen, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, William and Sharon Kassed; two grandchildren and five great grandchildren, all of Vilonia, Arkansas; niece, Dee Ann and Gary Smith of Whitehouse, Texas; nephew, Tommy and Cyndi Phillips of Tyler; sister-in-law, Blanche Weinberger and four nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday, July 25th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Gladewater Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 25th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 24, 2019