Funeral services for Evelyn Green Price are scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2019 11:00 AM at New Zion Baptist Church, Winona with Dr. S.L. Curry eulogist. Interment will be held in Kay Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Evelyn Jean Green was born January 29, 1960 in Hawkins, Texas to Sam Green and Rosie Robinson Green. She attended local schools in Hawkins and was an outstanding athlete in track, field and volleyball.
She was employed by Smith County Sheriff Department for many years.
Evelyn was an extremely intelligent, strong and kind hearted woman. She leaves cherished memories with her parents Sam and Rosie Green. Four children, Jason, Sharita, William and Broderick. Three sisters and three brothers. Six grandchildren and special family members and friends.
Public viewing Friday1:00-8:00 PM.
