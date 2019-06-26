Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hawkins Funeral Home 1909 9Th St Bridgeport , TX 76426 (940)-683-2211 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM South Main Church of Christ Weatherford , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to or Sojourners at



Weatherford ~ Eva Laree Hall, 86, went to be with our Lord, June 21, 2019, in Fort Worth. She succumbed to complications after a 10 year battle with leukemia.Though we will miss her dearly please come join us for a celebration of her life which will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at the South Main Church of Christ in Weatherford, Texas, with a private burial. There will be no formal visitation.Officiating is Bro. Michael Lum. Pallbearers are Brent Allison, Ryan Allison, Chad Chauncey, Robert Brown, Caleb Brown, and Bobby Mann."I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will give to me on that Day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved his appearance" (2 Tim. 4:7)These words became a reality for Laree Hall on June 21, 2019 as her spirit left her body and she was embraced by the arms of her savior as she entered into her final rest. Since becoming a child of God as an 18-year-old bride, her lifelong goal was always to go to heaven at the end of her life and she lived and died by that purpose and priority.Eva Laree was born May 9, 1933, to Ike and Gladys (Sidney) Hartsell, in Paradise. She married her high school sweetheart, Perry Neal Hall, on August 10, 1951. Their first home was in Bridgeport and all of their children were born while living there. David LaNeal was born on September 2, 1952, Cathy Renee Allison was born on January 15, 1955, and Alan Ray Hall was born on April 23, 1956.Eva Laree was valedictorian from her graduating class of 1951 in Chico, she attended Fort Worth Christian College, University of Texas at Arlington, and Wisconsin State University in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. She and her husband, Perry were very involved in in their church's ministry work, he began preaching at his home congregation, the Bridgeport Church of Christ. Their ministry took them to several cities in Texas and Wisconsin, family was her main focus before her career.She was preceded in death by her parents, Ike and Gladys Hartsell; her brother Tommy; and her firstborn son, David.Those left to cherish her memory are; her husband of 68 years, Perry Neal Hall; her daughter Cathy Allison and husband Rick of Sulpher Springs; her son, Alan Hall and wife Magali of Hudson Oaks; her daughter-in-laws, Kanetha Hicks of Boyd, and Karen Hall of Austin; 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; numerous, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to or Sojourners at sojourning.org

Hawkins Funeral Home Bridgeport
940-683-2211

Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 26, 2019

