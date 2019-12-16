Send Flowers Obituary

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, December 17, 2019 at Hilliard Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Fairway Garden of Memories Cemetery with Dr. Pat Day officiating.



Euline Cook Sherbert was born November 28, 1922 in Van, Texas, to Horace and Twillie Cook. She was a lifelong resident of Van and a member of the Van United Methodist Church. She was a teacher at Van ISD for many years. A genteel southern lady, Mrs. Sherbert exuded grace and charm. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her joy and she would go to great lengths to attend their activities and to cheer them on in all endeavors. Her love of travel carried her all over the US, Canada, and Europe. Many decades and miles were traveled with her dear friend and running mate, Helen Rushing.



Mrs. Sherbert passed away at the age of 97 on December 13, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her children and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Sherbert, Jr.; parents, W. Horace Cook and Twillie Howell Cook; brothers, Edlo Cook, Currey Cook, Lloyd Cook, and Bayne Cook; and sisters, Nell Cook Fite, Joyce Cook Staton, and Shirley Cook Lundgren.



Survivors include her three children, Dr. Ron Sherbert, and wife, Kay of Grand Saline; Suzan Storey and husband, Danny of Van, and Melinda Sherbert of Van; grandchildren and their spouses, Blake and Judy Sherbert, Allison Montesino, Stephanie and Cory Lewellen, Dustin Storey, Lindsay and Gig Reeves, and Courtenay and Jeremy Gunnels; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Karlie Sherbert, Jacob and Jillian Ownby, Alexa Montesino, Elle, Brenly, Landan and Cambree Lewellen, Cameron, Christian, Caiden, and Campbell Reeves, and Ty and Gage Gunnels.



