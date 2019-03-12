Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral services for Mrs. Eula Mae Conner, age 90, of Jacksonville will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Boren-Conner Funeral Home Chapel in Bullard with Rev. Roy Thoene officiating. Burial will follow at the Flint Cemetery.



Eula Mae Conner was born March 26, 1928, in Bullard, Texas to Clint ad Murtle Nabors Stephens. She was a lifelong member of the Gresham Baptist Church. She had worked for many years at Sterling Faucet and later at Trane, Inc. where she retired her working career. She had married Howard Conner on Nov. 19, 1945. They had moved to Gresham in 1956. Howard preceded her in death in December of 2005. She left this earth to be with her lord on March 9, 2019. Also preceding her in death were her parents, her brothers, Uhl, CB, Charlie and Johnny, and her sisters, Lonnie, Lorrine, Geraldine, Betty, Gladys, and Earnestine.



Eula Mae is survived by two sons, Jimmy Conner of Tyler and Harold Conner of Mt. Pleasant and a daughter, Frankie Robins of Jacksonville, 8 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and extended family members.



Pallbearers will be Clint Cook, Russell Cook, David Stephens, Wayne Oldham, Klayton Turlington, and Stephen Miller.



Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Boren-Conner Funeral Home, Bullard.



The family requests that donations be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 in lieu of flowers.



