Service Information Croley Funeral Home 103 S. Second Street Williamsburg , KY 40769 (606)-549-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

Eula Lee (McBride) Williams of Tyler passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, August 31, 2019. Born to Luther and Mary (Weaver) McBride on December 16, 1920 in Mexia, Texas. Eula was a gift to all she came in contact with, in each of her 98 years on this earth. She was best known and dearly loved as wife, mother, mamaw, sister, aunt, sunday school teacher and friend. She served without hesitation her family and community and was a beautiful picture of selflessness and graciousness. Eula Lee Williams was the fourth in her family of 14 siblings. She is survived by her brother, L.A. McBride and his wife Martha of Gilmer; sister, Etta Bell Snyder of Hawkins, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sons, Richard Williams of Tyler and Donald Williams and his wife, Suzy of Tyler. Grandchildren, Michael Williams of Houston, Brian Williams and his wife, Nicole of Houston, Kyle Williams and his wife, Meredith of Tyler, Kathryn Polozola and her husband Cary of Lumberton; great grandchildren, Brandon, Makenzie, Kendall, Samuel, Benjamin, Thomas, Henry, Kayla, Caden, Kylee and Cullan. Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Mary McBride; husband, Furman Williams; children, James Furman Williams, Mary Jane Williams, and Charles Ray Williams. To share condolences and memories please visit Croley Funeral Home's website at



Eula Lee (McBride) Williams of Tyler passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, August 31, 2019. Born to Luther and Mary (Weaver) McBride on December 16, 1920 in Mexia, Texas. Eula was a gift to all she came in contact with, in each of her 98 years on this earth. She was best known and dearly loved as wife, mother, mamaw, sister, aunt, sunday school teacher and friend. She served without hesitation her family and community and was a beautiful picture of selflessness and graciousness. Eula Lee Williams was the fourth in her family of 14 siblings. She is survived by her brother, L.A. McBride and his wife Martha of Gilmer; sister, Etta Bell Snyder of Hawkins, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sons, Richard Williams of Tyler and Donald Williams and his wife, Suzy of Tyler. Grandchildren, Michael Williams of Houston, Brian Williams and his wife, Nicole of Houston, Kyle Williams and his wife, Meredith of Tyler, Kathryn Polozola and her husband Cary of Lumberton; great grandchildren, Brandon, Makenzie, Kendall, Samuel, Benjamin, Thomas, Henry, Kayla, Caden, Kylee and Cullan. Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Mary McBride; husband, Furman Williams; children, James Furman Williams, Mary Jane Williams, and Charles Ray Williams. To share condolences and memories please visit Croley Funeral Home's website at croleyfh.net Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close