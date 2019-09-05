Eula Lee (McBride) Williams of Tyler passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, August 31, 2019. Born to Luther and Mary (Weaver) McBride on December 16, 1920 in Mexia, Texas. Eula was a gift to all she came in contact with, in each of her 98 years on this earth. She was best known and dearly loved as wife, mother, mamaw, sister, aunt, sunday school teacher and friend. She served without hesitation her family and community and was a beautiful picture of selflessness and graciousness. Eula Lee Williams was the fourth in her family of 14 siblings. She is survived by her brother, L.A. McBride and his wife Martha of Gilmer; sister, Etta Bell Snyder of Hawkins, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sons, Richard Williams of Tyler and Donald Williams and his wife, Suzy of Tyler. Grandchildren, Michael Williams of Houston, Brian Williams and his wife, Nicole of Houston, Kyle Williams and his wife, Meredith of Tyler, Kathryn Polozola and her husband Cary of Lumberton; great grandchildren, Brandon, Makenzie, Kendall, Samuel, Benjamin, Thomas, Henry, Kayla, Caden, Kylee and Cullan. Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Mary McBride; husband, Furman Williams; children, James Furman Williams, Mary Jane Williams, and Charles Ray Williams. To share condolences and memories please visit Croley Funeral Home's website at croleyfh.net
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019