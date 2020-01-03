Funeral services for Rev. Eugene White, 73, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Burns as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Rev. White died December 29, 2019. He was born March 22, 1946. He was a graduate of Emmett J. Scott High School, Class of 1964. Rev. White was the Assistant Pastor of New Zion #1 Baptist Church and retired from Kelly Springfield.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ira Jones.
Survivors include his mother, Evelyn Jones, 3 daughters, Shalundra (Stanley) Traylor, Sharon Cobb, Porshalyn Chambers; sister, Marilyn Lynch; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of neices and nephews.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 3, 2020