Eugene(Gene) Meador was born October 6, 1934 in Jacksonville Texas. Gene was a teacher in the La Porte Texas school district for over thirty years and after retiring returned to Jacksonville where he passed away July 30, 2019. During retirement he was active in supporting the Meador Cemetery Association and chronicled some of its history. Gene was an active member of Central Baptist Church until the onset of failing health. He is survived by sisters and brothers Peg Bivens, Carolyn Smith and William Meador; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and special friends John and Wesley Markham and families. Gene was preceded in death by his parents James Carroll and Frankie Mae(Leinback) Meador; sisters and brothers Edna Borneman, Lou Whitaker, James L. Meador and Jim Monroe Meador. Gene's ashes will be scattered near the graves of his parents in the Meador Cemetery. No public service is planned and in lieu of flowers, those who so desire are invited to make contributions to the Meador Cemetery Foundation, P.O. Box 411 Jacksonville, Texas 75766.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019