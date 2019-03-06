Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A memorial service for Eugene "Snuffy" Carpenter, age 79, of Mixon, is scheduled at 2 o'clock in the afternoon Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Brett Wells will officiate.



Eugene passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his home in Mixon.



He was born Eugene Carpenter on June 17, 1939 in Jacksonville to Austin H. and Gladys (Henderson) Carpenter.



Mr. Carpenter worked as a heavy equipment operator in the oilfield. Later in life he started Carpenter's Dirt Work Service, a construction and landscaping business. In his free time, Snuffy loved to dance, cook for friends, trade for anything and visit on the porch.



Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Goldie Kirby and Lois Morgan.



Left to cherish Snuffy's memory are his sons, Steve Carpenter and wife Ann of Mixon, and David Carpenter of Troup; mother of his children, Lynda Lacy of Troup; sister, Mary Kirby and husband Gary of Mixon, and special friend, Ethel Mata of Florida. He is also survived by a granddaughter, Hannah Carpenter; and nieces and nephews, Junior Kirby, Faye Dotson, Elaine Foster, Buster Durrett, Charles Kirby, Kathy Kirby, Martha "Sissy" Kay, and Roy Morgan.



Honorary pallbearers will be James Wiggins, James Byrd, John Gipson, Sam Sims, Cecil Pond, Onesimo Mata Borja, also known as "Brother-in-law," Jackie Trahan and Tony Dana.



Rather than customary condolences, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.



Funeral Home Autry Funeral Home

1025 Se Loop 456

Jacksonville , TX 75766

