Eugene "Colonel" Brown (1922 - 2019)
Eugene Brown of Flower Mound, Texas, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. Eugene was born in Brookfield, Missouri on April 5, 1922.

Eugene served in the US Navy from 1941-1947 then the US Army from 1950-1969. He served in WWII, the Korean and Vietnam wars. He received many service medals including a Silver Star, Bronze Star, 4 Purple Hearts, Army Commendation Medal and other commendation and service medals.

Eugene was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years Elizabeth Lott Brown and his brother, Vernon Brown.

Eugene has three children. Rick Brown of Tucson, Arizona, Jeff Brown of Ft. Mill, South Carolina, Kimberly Sparks of Bartonville, TX, 8 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

Before moving to Flower Mound in 2013 with Elizabeth, Eugene lived in Tyler, TX and enjoyed traveling, golf, fishing, painting, and bead work.

A service to celebrate Eugene's life will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville. Interment will follow at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas with full military honors.
