Ettie Joy Wells was born to Lenis and Pauline Wells on December 30, 1932 in Dallas, Texas and passed away on June 14, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Ettie Joy Wells was preceded in death by her parents, Lenis and Pauline Wells, and her brother, Bobby Lenis Wells. She is survived by her son, Jay Eric Johnston of Birmingham, Alabama, her granddaughter, Brittney Nicole Johnston, and grandson, Brandon Jay Johnston, as well as her sister, Mary Gayle Wells Anderson and husband, Andy of Lindale and their family, and brother Ron Wells and wife, Beth of Lindale and their family, and wife, Clista Wells and family of Bobby Lenis Wells. Born five days after Christmas 1932, Joy brought great joy to her parents and, eventually many others, especially the many children she taught years later as an elementary school teacher. After living in Dallas, Texas as a child, she and her parents moved to Lindale, Texas. She graduated from Lindale High School in 1949 and later graduated from North Texas University with an elementary teaching degree. She attended Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas while working on her Master's Degree. She taught in the elementary grades in Lindale ISD where she received the honor of the Dr. E C Kinzie Award for teaching as well as Lindale Teacher of the Year. She deeply loved the Lord and reading God's word. She loved her family and friends, many in both the Lindale and the Dallas areas. After retiring from public school education, she moved back to Dallas and continued to teach children with dyslexia in the Dallas area until 2017. You are welcomed to celebrate her life with her family at her Memorial service on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation before services will be at 10 AM at Lindale's Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Joy Wells lived out the gifts of the Spirit found in Galatians 5:22-23 of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faith, gentleness, and self-control.



