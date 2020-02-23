Service Information Community Funeral Home of Tyler 1429 North Border Avenue Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-526-5555 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Mrs. Estella "Nikki" Nichols Perryman, 63, Flint is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Sharon Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Michael Mitchell as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.



Mrs. Perryman died February 17, 2020 in Tyler, TX. She was born September 21, 1956 in Tyler, TX.



She attended Carver Elementary School, Dogan Jr. High School, Shiloh Academy in Chicago, IL, graduated from Andrews Academy in Berrien Springs, MI; and attended Oakwood University in Huntsville, AL.



Mrs. Perryman was a member of Sharon Seventh Day Adventist Church and was a local Real Estate Agent.



Mrs. Perryman was preceded in death by her father, A.C. Nichols; mother, Feryn Nichols; and sister, Betty Lue Nichols.



Survivors include husband, Andrew Perryman; brothers, Robert Charles (Myrtle) Nichols, Huntsville, AL and John Henry (Evie) Nichols, Tyler, TX.

