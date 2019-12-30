Service Information Community Funeral Home of Tyler 1429 North Border Avenue Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-526-5555 Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Community Funeral Home of Tyler 1429 North Border Avenue Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Minister Earnest James Humber III, 76, was called home on December 25, 2019. Born June 26, 1943, in Tyler, Texas, he was the son of the late Earnest and Lucinda Ford Humber.



Minister Humber was raised in a Christian community that would be his lifelong support. He accepted Christ at a young age. In Tyler, Texas, he belonged to Greater St. Mary Baptist Church and later, Harvestime International Church where he was ordained as a minister on May 21, 2006.



Growing up, he attended Tyler schools and graduated from Emmett Scott High School in 1961. That same year, Minister Humber joined the armed forces and was assigned to the Walker Air Force base camp in Roswell, New Mexico. After graduating from training, he was assigned to the 3973rd Combat Defense Squadron, Strategic Air Command, and deployed to Moron Air Base near Seville, Spain.



He went on to achieve the rank of Sargent and receive the National Defense Service Medal, the Air Force Longevity Service Award, two Air Force Good Conduct Medals, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, and a HQ 3973d Strategic Wing Campaign Ribbon. Minister Humber retired from the armed forces after 20 years of service.



He would also go on to attend Texas College (Tyler, Texas) and Midwestern State University (Wichita Falls, Texas), and to retire from a career at the United States Postal Service. Moreover, he was a driven entrepreneur. He started his first company at an early age - selling papers for the Saturday Post in Tyler, Texas. Later, he went on to work as an Independent Contractor for various corporations before founding his own media company Big Break Records. Under the Big Break Records umbrella, he developed gospel television and radio series, produced albums, and managed several artists including the Proctor Singers, Barbara Cox, Dewotta Gossett, and Tammy Arterberry. A small part of his legacy, numerous recordings remain.



Left to cherish his memory are his children Lucinda, Manolita, Earnest, and Earnesa; stepchildren Kimberly and Stephen; grandchildren Anthony, Christopher, Monet, Angel, Reina, Chad, Morgan, Kendrick, Cameron, Jeremiah, and Camille; great grandchildren Dy'Shala and Amerie; sister Mary Humber Franklin (Roger); brother Anthony Whitmill; aunt Acressia Conners; and a host of other relatives and friends.



He is now reunited with his parents Earnest and Lucinda Humber, his brother Lovie Humber, and his aunt Mabel Baxter Tucker.



Viewing Monday, December 30, 2019, 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Community Funeral Home of Tyler, TX, 1429 N Border Ave.

