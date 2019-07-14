Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest C. Jett. View Sign Service Information Beaty Funeral Home Inc 816 W Broadway St Winnsboro , TX 75494 (903)-342-5211 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Ernest C. Jett, 99, of Winnsboro, Texas passed away after a well lived life on July 11, 2019. Ernest was a man of faith and a good friend to many. Mr. Jett graduated from Baylor University in 1941 with a B.B.A. He served during World War II as a first lieutenant in the Army Air Corps and was honorably discharged in 1945. Mr. Jett went on to work as a comptroller for over 40 years with Exxon Mobil. He served as a deacon at the First Baptist Church in Tyler and was currently a member of the First Baptist Church of Winnsboro. Ernest was also a member of Hawaii Baptist Academy Mainland Advisory Council. Mr. Jett was born on April 11, 1920 in Dayton, Texas to Willis Warren Jett and Laura (Frazier) Jett. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife Mary Jett in 2008. Ernest is survived by his wife Burnell Jett, son Ernest Jett, Jr. and wife Janene, son David Jett and wife Gail, step-son Jimmy Hutcherson, step-daughter Sylvia Maddox and husband Peter, step-daughter Sharon Gorham and husband George, 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and numerous other family. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 16th at the First Baptist Church of Winnsboro, followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. David Rose officiating. Interment with military honors will occur at Cathedral in the Pines at 3:00 p.m. the same day.



