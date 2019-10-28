Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Era Wheeler, 95, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Pat Alvey officiating. A graveside service will take place at Lovington Cemetery in Lovington, New Mexico on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.



Mrs. Wheeler passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in Tyler. She was born November 3, 1923 in Lawton, OK to Clarence and Maude Carter.



Era was a teller at Lovington National Bank for 29 years and moved to Tyler upon retiring. She was a member of Friendly Baptist Church.



Era was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving family including her daughter Ann Bishop and husband D.A.; her son, Bob Ford and wife Gail; her sister Gwen Sorge and husband Ken; three grandchildren, Randy Bishop and wife Michelle, Kelly Carmichael and husband Keith, and Kayla Scott and husband Will; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Bishop, Keith Carmichael, Will Scott, Curtiss Short, Gary Short, Chaffin Smith, and Brent Hearn.



Visitation is scheduled from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.



If desired, memorials may be made to Friendly Baptist Church, 1903 E. Front St., Tyler, TX 75702.



