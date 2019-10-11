Emmett Lee Perkins, of Tyler,was born on on April 24, 1951, and passed away on September 30, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at Pine Brook Baptist Church, in Tyler, Texas on Saturday, October 12th at 11am. The service will be officiated by Pastor David Martin.
Lee was a man of God. As an honorable Marine he proudly served his country. He was a loving father - and was well known for his character and integrity. Lee was loved by all. He was a Giant and Bigger than life.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents - Willie Dean Powell and Buddie & Elcie Perkins and sister Charlotte Perkins. Lee is survived by his sisters Harriett Lane, Sarah Perkins, Sandra Ebbs - his brothers John Precour and Skip Perkins. His fiance Kathy DeRamus. His children Brandon and Kelly Perkins. Three Grandchildren - Grace Kelly, Dalton Starr, and Bodhi Lynx Perkins. And many nieces and nephews.
Flowers may be sent to the church the morning of the service between 8:30am and 10:00am.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2019