Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Pine Brook Baptist Church Tyler , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Emmett Lee Perkins, of Tyler,was born on on April 24, 1951, and passed away on September 30, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at Pine Brook Baptist Church, in Tyler, Texas on Saturday, October 12th at 11am. The service will be officiated by Pastor David Martin.



Lee was a man of God. As an honorable Marine he proudly served his country. He was a loving father - and was well known for his character and integrity. Lee was loved by all. He was a Giant and Bigger than life.



Lee was preceded in death by his parents - Willie Dean Powell and Buddie & Elcie Perkins and sister Charlotte Perkins. Lee is survived by his sisters Harriett Lane, Sarah Perkins, Sandra Ebbs - his brothers John Precour and Skip Perkins. His fiance Kathy DeRamus. His children Brandon and Kelly Perkins. Three Grandchildren - Grace Kelly, Dalton Starr, and Bodhi Lynx Perkins. And many nieces and nephews.



Flowers may be sent to the church the morning of the service between 8:30am and 10:00am.

Emmett Lee Perkins, of Tyler,was born on on April 24, 1951, and passed away on September 30, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at Pine Brook Baptist Church, in Tyler, Texas on Saturday, October 12th at 11am. The service will be officiated by Pastor David Martin.Lee was a man of God. As an honorable Marine he proudly served his country. He was a loving father - and was well known for his character and integrity. Lee was loved by all. He was a Giant and Bigger than life.Lee was preceded in death by his parents - Willie Dean Powell and Buddie & Elcie Perkins and sister Charlotte Perkins. Lee is survived by his sisters Harriett Lane, Sarah Perkins, Sandra Ebbs - his brothers John Precour and Skip Perkins. His fiance Kathy DeRamus. His children Brandon and Kelly Perkins. Three Grandchildren - Grace Kelly, Dalton Starr, and Bodhi Lynx Perkins. And many nieces and nephews.Flowers may be sent to the church the morning of the service between 8:30am and 10:00am. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close