A funeral service for Emma "Jinks" Morton, age 100, of Poynor, is scheduled at 10 o'clock in the morning Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston. Bro. Jeff Godwin and Bro. Paul Diepenbruck will officiate. Mrs. Morton will be laid to rest at Poynor Cemetery in Poynor, Texas.
Mrs. Morton passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Athens.
She was born February 11, 1919 in Keller, Texas to Robert Monroe Stephenson and Emma Virginia (Webb) Stephenson.
Jinks was the oldest living member of First Baptist Church Poynor, she loved fishing, spending time in the hayfield, was a huge fan of LaPoynor Basketball but most of all she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, C.C."Bud" Morton, two brothers, two sisters, and daughter-in-law Dorothy Morton.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Carolyn Walker and husband Bob of Poynor and son, Clarence Morton of Frankston; eight grandchildren, Bobby Walker and wife Janice, Carey Walker and wife Kelli, Cindy Owens and husband James, Patricia Walker, Clay Morton, Shelley Vaughn, Cyndy Walker, and Christine Morton-Stepp; sixteen Great-Grandchildren, twenty Great-Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will begin on Monday June 24, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Mrs. Morton's family from 6 to 8 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
Family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Lakeland House Assisted Living in Athens, for their wonderful care. Rather than customary condolences, memorials for Jinks may be made to First Baptist Church Poynor P.O. Box 197 Poynor, Texas 75782.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 24, 2019