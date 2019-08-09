Funeral service for Mrs. Emma Manoy, 99 of Dallas, formerly of Chandler will be held on Saturday, 11am at Antioch Baptist Church in Chandler with Dr. Donald Smith serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mrs. Manoy was born on February 2, 1920 and transitioned on August 3, 2019. Those left to cherish her memories are sons, Willis Manoy, Franklin Manoy and Alphonsoy Manoy all of Dallas; daughters. Jewel March, Charlotte McCowan , Glenda Turner all of Dallas and Gloria Hayter of Tyler. She also leaves a host of grand, great, great great and great great great grandchildren.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2019