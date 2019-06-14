Funeral Service for Mrs. Emma Jones, 78, are scheduled for Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11 am at the Oak Grove Church of God in Christ, Hwy 110 N. Tyler Tx. with Pastor Tyrone Jones serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Carmel Cemetery, Lindale Tx. Under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Mrs. Emma Jones of Smith County Texas made her transition to glory peacefully in her home, surrounded by family on June 11, 2019. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, her children; Joe, Beverly (Weldon), Tony (Traci), Tyrone (Charlene), Denise, and Kimbrick, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 14, 2019