Elwin Eugene Causey, 90 of Chandler, TX, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was born August 14, 1929 in Tyler, TX to the late, Elbert Eugene Causey and Della Mae Van Brunt Causey. He received his Bachelor's of Arts degree from Baylor University, Class of 1954. Elwin worked in marketing and finance and was also an actor while living in New York for many years during his career. He was a member of Chandler First United Methodist Church. Elwin served in the Army during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Pauline Causey Craft and Yvonne Causey Wright.
Survivors include his brother-in-law, Billy Wayne Wright, Sr., and many nieces and nephews; Jill Kathleen Castro of Belen, NM, Billy Wayne Wright, Jr., of Colorado Springs, CO, Howard Paul Wright of Chandler, TX, David Luther Wright of Whitehouse, TX, Elwin Matthew Wright of Lindale, TX, Anthony Wright of Rockwall, TX and Angela Wright of Chandler, TX.; and by numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
A visitation will be held at Jackson's Burks Walter Tippit Funeral Home on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Graveside services are scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bascom Cemetery with Rev. Larry Wickham officiating, under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walter Tippit Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2019