Services for Elwin Dean Thedford, 91 of Noonday is scheduled for 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler. Burial will be in Noonday Cemetery, under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit.
Mr. Thedford passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Tyler. He was born on August 26, 1928 in Noonday to Nathan and Etta Butler Thedford. Mr. Thedford graduated with is Bachelors in Education from Texas A&M University. He was a middle school science teacher, having taught in Peoria, Il. for over 28 years before retiring to Noonday. Mr. Thedford was caretaker of Hawthorne Noonday, and Seven Leagues Cemeteries for many years.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in by his brothers, Marshal and Raymond Thedford and sisters, Ruby Mason, Katherine Luscombe and Mittie Mae Bohr and his beloved dog, Susie.
Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Barber, William Sawyer, David Sawyer and Zane Thompkins. Family request memorials to Paw Pals TV, P.O. Box 1225, Lindale, Texas 75771. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 6, 2019