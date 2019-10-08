A graveside service for Elsie Marie Chapman, 82, of Tyler is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery with Pastor Mike Davis officiating.
She passed away on October 5, 2019 in Tyler.
Elsie was born on January 7, 1937 in Fort Worth to the late Wayne and Bertha Hampton.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Elaine Browne and husband William; sons, Stephen D. Chapman and Mark Kevin Chapman, Sr. and wife Judy; grandsons, Mark Kevin Chapman, Jr., Brian C. Chapman, Cameron M. Browne, Jared H. Browne, Corey M. Chapman and Joshua D. Chapman; granddaughters, Calyn M. Chapman and Bryn H. Chapman and sister, Sylvia J. Robertson.
In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Wayne Chapman and her brother Kenneth Wayne Hampton.
Elsie had a passion for serving the Lord, spending time with her grandchildren and music. She attended Grace Chapel Assembly of God in Tyler.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2019