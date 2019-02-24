Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer Gerald "Jerry" Higgs. View Sign

Elmer Gerald "Jerry" Higgs, 93 years old, today is "seeing the face of his Lord" as he loved to say. He passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at his home in Flint. Born November 16, 1925, he was a proud member of the greatest generation. Jerry was a WW II veteran with a rich story of serving in the North African, European, and Pacific theaters as a Navy sailor. He came home after the war, met and married Inez Collier, and was hired by the Missouri Pacific Railroad. After several years, he moved to the Texas Gulf Coast where he and Inez built a successful garden center and landscape business. After they sold their business, they traveled several years around the U. S., and finally settled in the Tyler area. After 54 years of marriage, Inez passed away in 2003.



Jerry had multiple hobbies, as his energy was limitless. He was a first class fisherman, rock hound, master gardener, and a woodworking expert, all of which kept him busy. He built crosses for many of the Tyler area churches and would design the gardens surrounding them. They were exquisite master pieces portraying his love for Jesus.



He and LaVonn met at church and married. They enjoyed many of the same passions, always putting God first. They fused their lives and love of all things green and beautiful at their showplace home in Flint. Survivors include his wife, LaVonn; his son Lt. Col, USAFR(ret) Steve Higgs and wife Lisa, and son, Chief Brian Higgs, USN. He is also survived by grandson, Stephan, Jr. and wife Tammy, along with 3 great-granddaughters; and LaVonn's daughters, Sharon Abercrombie and Sandra West, and their families. He was preceded in death by Inez Higgs and grandson, Bo Higgs.



The family asks in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to either Noonday Baptist Church, or Hospice of East Texas, Tyler. Special thanks to the angel God sent as our loving caregiver, Glenda Williams.



Visitation will be on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Noonday Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Gorbett and Rev. Danny Pickens officiating. He will be laid to rest at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors, under direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit. To view online, please go to



