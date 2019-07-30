Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer G. Ellis. View Sign Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Elmer Gene Ellis was born on March 5, 1941 in Paris, Texas, the son of Netta Crouch Ellis and Clarence Elmer Ellis. He departed this world for his eternal home on July 28, 2019 surrounded by family members.



Mr. Ellis will long be remembered as a visionary leader in healthcare for Texas and the United States. Through his efforts, Medical Center Hospital in Tyler emerged as a national model of a regional healthcare system that worked to advance healthcare in home communities, especially in rural locations. His life's work touched tens of thousands of people throughout East Texas and beyond through the mission of the East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System.Mr. Ellis attended Paris High School and then Paris Junior College, which awarded him its Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2010. He was called up to the Texas National Guard, where he undertook basic training, medic training and active duty. From there, he attended East Texas State University (now Texas A&M University-Commerce), where he received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1964, followed by an MBA in 1969. Texas A&M University-Commerce honored Mr. Ellis as a Distinguished Alumnus in 1997.



Mr. Ellis moved to Tyler in 1968 to become assistant administrator for Medical Center Hospital. After a series of promotions, in 1985 the board of directors appointed him as President and Chief Executive Officer of the not-for-profit East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System. Backed by the board and an executive team that came to share his vision, Mr. Ellis began alliances with other East Texas hospitals. From its flagship headquarters at ETMC Tyler, the ETMC system coordinated a network of patient-centered care that extended from hospitals, to clinics, to home health, to physical rehabilitation/wellness to emergency services.



While in high school, Mr. Ellis was employed with a funeral home's ambulance service - a job that set the stage for his lifelong passion for healthcare and, in particular, his devotion to building a true trauma system in East Texas. In 2011, as requested through a charitable gift from The Robert M. Rogers Foundation, the emergency department at ETMC Tyler was named the Elmer G. Ellis Trauma Center. As noted on the commemorative plaque, "His personal dedication has resulted in an unmatched emergency/trauma network throughout the region and beyond, and ETMC Tyler's State of Texas designation as a Level I Trauma Center. This center is thereby dedicated in his honor and in recognition of the lives that will be saved within these hallowed walls."



Mr. Ellis was a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and a former Regent of ACHE's East Texas division. A past chairman and board member of the Texas Hospital Association (THA), he was honored with THA's prestigious Earl M. Collier Award for Distinguished Healthcare Administration in 2006. Other honors include induction in the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame and recognition from the Boy Scouts of American with the Distinguished Citizen Good Turn Award. His commitment to Tyler and East Texas also included board service and additional leadership to a host of area agencies. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church.



Mr. Ellis was known for his quick wit and business acumen. In his "14 Essential Rules of Management Behavior," he noted, "Celebrate your victories briefly! The ball is still in play." Throughout Mr. Ellis's career, work and play were one together, and nothing pleased him more than to see a crane in the air as ETMC expanded to meet East Texas healthcare needs. He could be a tough leader, yet quickly come to tears hearing ETMC's kidney transplant patients tell of their renewed lives. In 2018, Mr. Ellis received his 50-year pin in recognition of this milestone in service to ETMC.



For more than 25 years, Betsy Marsh Smith Ellis was by Mr. Ellis's side as his beloved wife, colleague and advocate. They greatly enjoyed travel and their historic home in Tyler. In addition to his wife, Mr. Ellis is survived by his son Matthew Ellis of Dallas, his daughter Amanda Ellis of Austin and his step-children Kingsley Smith, Dr. Evans Smith and Elizabeth Smith-Ortega of San Antonio. Additional survivors are grandchildren MaGee Smith, Henry Smith, Taylor Smith, Marshall Smith, Ellie Tapp and Aurora Ortega. Longtime friends cherished by Mr. Ellis include Suzie Roden and Robyn Rogers and Bob Rice, all of Tyler.



A private family burial service will take place at Christ Episcopal Church, with the The Rev. M. L. Agnew, Jr., officiating. Following this service, there will be an "honor code" procession in Mr. Ellis's honor through the campus of UT Health Tyler (formerly ETMC Tyler). Team members - at the Tyler and regional hospitals - will pause in a moment of silent recognition of his legacy. A celebration of life for Elmer G. Ellis is set for Tuesday, July 30 at 11 a.m., at the Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel, with The Very Rev. Agnew officiating under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be Mr. Ellis's grandchildren.



Memorial gifts may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, the Salvation Army, and The Hospice of East Texas Foundation. To view online, go to www.burkswalker



Elmer Gene Ellis was born on March 5, 1941 in Paris, Texas, the son of Netta Crouch Ellis and Clarence Elmer Ellis. He departed this world for his eternal home on July 28, 2019 surrounded by family members.Mr. Ellis will long be remembered as a visionary leader in healthcare for Texas and the United States. Through his efforts, Medical Center Hospital in Tyler emerged as a national model of a regional healthcare system that worked to advance healthcare in home communities, especially in rural locations. His life's work touched tens of thousands of people throughout East Texas and beyond through the mission of the East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System.Mr. Ellis attended Paris High School and then Paris Junior College, which awarded him its Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2010. He was called up to the Texas National Guard, where he undertook basic training, medic training and active duty. From there, he attended East Texas State University (now Texas A&M University-Commerce), where he received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1964, followed by an MBA in 1969. Texas A&M University-Commerce honored Mr. Ellis as a Distinguished Alumnus in 1997.Mr. Ellis moved to Tyler in 1968 to become assistant administrator for Medical Center Hospital. After a series of promotions, in 1985 the board of directors appointed him as President and Chief Executive Officer of the not-for-profit East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare System. Backed by the board and an executive team that came to share his vision, Mr. Ellis began alliances with other East Texas hospitals. From its flagship headquarters at ETMC Tyler, the ETMC system coordinated a network of patient-centered care that extended from hospitals, to clinics, to home health, to physical rehabilitation/wellness to emergency services.While in high school, Mr. Ellis was employed with a funeral home's ambulance service - a job that set the stage for his lifelong passion for healthcare and, in particular, his devotion to building a true trauma system in East Texas. In 2011, as requested through a charitable gift from The Robert M. Rogers Foundation, the emergency department at ETMC Tyler was named the Elmer G. Ellis Trauma Center. As noted on the commemorative plaque, "His personal dedication has resulted in an unmatched emergency/trauma network throughout the region and beyond, and ETMC Tyler's State of Texas designation as a Level I Trauma Center. This center is thereby dedicated in his honor and in recognition of the lives that will be saved within these hallowed walls."Mr. Ellis was a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and a former Regent of ACHE's East Texas division. A past chairman and board member of the Texas Hospital Association (THA), he was honored with THA's prestigious Earl M. Collier Award for Distinguished Healthcare Administration in 2006. Other honors include induction in the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame and recognition from the Boy Scouts of American with the Distinguished Citizen Good Turn Award. His commitment to Tyler and East Texas also included board service and additional leadership to a host of area agencies. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church.Mr. Ellis was known for his quick wit and business acumen. In his "14 Essential Rules of Management Behavior," he noted, "Celebrate your victories briefly! The ball is still in play." Throughout Mr. Ellis's career, work and play were one together, and nothing pleased him more than to see a crane in the air as ETMC expanded to meet East Texas healthcare needs. He could be a tough leader, yet quickly come to tears hearing ETMC's kidney transplant patients tell of their renewed lives. In 2018, Mr. Ellis received his 50-year pin in recognition of this milestone in service to ETMC.For more than 25 years, Betsy Marsh Smith Ellis was by Mr. Ellis's side as his beloved wife, colleague and advocate. They greatly enjoyed travel and their historic home in Tyler. In addition to his wife, Mr. Ellis is survived by his son Matthew Ellis of Dallas, his daughter Amanda Ellis of Austin and his step-children Kingsley Smith, Dr. Evans Smith and Elizabeth Smith-Ortega of San Antonio. Additional survivors are grandchildren MaGee Smith, Henry Smith, Taylor Smith, Marshall Smith, Ellie Tapp and Aurora Ortega. Longtime friends cherished by Mr. Ellis include Suzie Roden and Robyn Rogers and Bob Rice, all of Tyler.A private family burial service will take place at Christ Episcopal Church, with the The Rev. M. L. Agnew, Jr., officiating. Following this service, there will be an "honor code" procession in Mr. Ellis's honor through the campus of UT Health Tyler (formerly ETMC Tyler). Team members - at the Tyler and regional hospitals - will pause in a moment of silent recognition of his legacy. A celebration of life for Elmer G. Ellis is set for Tuesday, July 30 at 11 a.m., at the Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel, with The Very Rev. Agnew officiating under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be Mr. Ellis's grandchildren.Memorial gifts may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, the Salvation Army, and The Hospice of East Texas Foundation. To view online, go to www.burkswalker tippit.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close