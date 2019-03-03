Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Andrews Smith Gage. View Sign

Services for Ellen Andrews



Burial will be in Rose Lawn cemetery under direction of Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, Tyler.



Ellen died February 28 at home in Tyler. She was born in Tyler, Texas on April 22, 1938 to Frances McKay and Earl C. Andrews and graduated from Tyler high school. She graduated from Baylor University, majored in History and Latin and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She then began her teaching career at The Chadwick School and Baylor University, ending it locally with years of service at John Tyler High School, Robert E. Lee High School, and The Brook Hill School.



Ellen loved and studied music. At Baylor she participated in five choirs: the a cappella choir, the chamber choir, the madrigal choir, Bards and Rhapsody and the Oratorial Chorus. She loved to sing and pursued it throughout her life, serving also in the choirs at Green Acres Baptist Church, Saint Andrews Episcopal Church, and Christ Episcopal Church - her church home for many decades.



Ellen loved traveling, camping, and socializing with friends in local organizations like her graduating class of 1956, Culta Mea and the First Literary Club of Tyler. She adored her sweet grandchildren and was very proud of all of her family.



Survivors include her husband, Gaylen Gage; son, Lannom A. Smith and wife Jeanne; daughter, Kristen Smith; daughter, Haley Simpson; daughter, Hadley Montgomery and husband Paul. Grandchildren include Olivia, Sydney, and Walker Montgomery, Ella and Micah Smith, Rainee and Morgan Gage. She also was very close to her many cousins.



The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 PM Monday, March 4th at the funeral home. If desired, memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church or the Andrews Center in Tyler.



