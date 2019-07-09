Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Ella Elizabeth "Liz" Jones Greathouse, resident of Tyler, Texas passed away on July 6th at her home, at the age of 89.



She was born on November 18th, 1929 in Estillville, Virginia, the daughter of Isaac W. Jones and Sallie E. Wolfe. She was preceded in death by brothers; Clayton Burl Jones, Clancy G. Jones, Kelsie Ray Jones and sisters, Audra Blanche Payne and Mary Lucille Coomer.



On July 11th, 1953, Ella married Bruce Hansford Greathouse of Scott County, Virginia. Mr. Greathouse passed away in 2010. The couple had five children, two of which preceded her in death; James Greathouse and Karen {Greathouse} Bullard. She is survived by her eldest daughter, Cathy S. Del Vecchio (Tim), son, Daniel B. Greathouse (Angie), and son, Michael Greathouse (Joe).



The couple became residents of Tyler, Texas in 1983. Ella worked as a certified nurse's assistant for Encompass Health Care. She retired in 2012 at the age of 83 due to declining health connected with Parkinson's Disease.



Ella was a founding member of the Tyler Amateur Radio Club and a member of Pine Springs Baptist Church.



She leaves five grandchildren: Daniel B. Greathouse, Richard Kyle Greathouse (Lisa), Timothy F. Del Vecchio, Richard C. Del Vecchio (Courtney), Jamie Lynn Bullard , James Dean Bullard, and Andrew Callori III .



Ella also leaves four great grandchildren; Nicholas, Ella and Rebecca Del Vecchio, Myles Greathouse. and Andrew Callori IV.



The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Pat Barnes who served as Ella's caregiver over the past few years.



Visitation will be held at Lloyd James Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.



Graveside services will be Friday, July 12th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Traditions Health Care, 10240 US-69, Tyler, TX 75706



