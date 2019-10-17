Service Information Chandler Memorial Funeral Home - Chandler 205 South Broad Street Chandler , TX 75758 (903)-849-6145 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Elizabeth O'Neill of Tyler are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Jay Moody officiating. A visitation will follow immediately after the service and a private interment will be held at Edom Cemetery.



Ms. O'Neill passed away on October 14, 2019 in Tyler.



Elizabeth Wyatt O'Neill was born September 9, 1952 in Dallas, Texas the daughter of J.D. Wyatt and Mary Knowles Wyatt. She was previously employed by Mutual of Omaha and Suddenlink. Elizabeth enjoyed spending time with her family and special friend Donna. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed by all she loved.



She was preceded in death by her father and two brothers, Kenneth Wyatt and Billy Wyatt.



Elizabeth is survived by her mother; son Jay Moody and wife Melissa of Wylie; sister Donna Wright and husband Karl of Chandler; three grandchildren, Brittany and Kristen Moody, Kendall Kemper; many cousins and special friend and caregiver, Donna Menes.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.



Funeral Services for Elizabeth O'Neill of Tyler are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Jay Moody officiating. A visitation will follow immediately after the service and a private interment will be held at Edom Cemetery.Ms. O'Neill passed away on October 14, 2019 in Tyler.Elizabeth Wyatt O'Neill was born September 9, 1952 in Dallas, Texas the daughter of J.D. Wyatt and Mary Knowles Wyatt. She was previously employed by Mutual of Omaha and Suddenlink. Elizabeth enjoyed spending time with her family and special friend Donna. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed by all she loved.She was preceded in death by her father and two brothers, Kenneth Wyatt and Billy Wyatt.Elizabeth is survived by her mother; son Jay Moody and wife Melissa of Wylie; sister Donna Wright and husband Karl of Chandler; three grandchildren, Brittany and Kristen Moody, Kendall Kemper; many cousins and special friend and caregiver, Donna Menes.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close