Elizabeth Gaye Lunn, 82, passed away on January 1, 2020, after a lengthy illness. A memorial service celebrating her life will begin at 3 p.m. on January 11 at First Presbyterian Church, 900 Jordan Street, Shreveport, LA 71101. Rev. Chris Currie will be officiating. Interment at Forest Park Cemetery will precede the memorial service. Born Elizabeth Gaye Stevens on April 22, 1937 in Shreveport, Mrs. Lunn grew up there, graduating from Byrd High School in 1955. As a girl and young woman, she was an accomplished equestrian, competing in numerous horse shows with her beloved Tennessee Walkers. After graduating from high school, she pursued equestrian studies at William Woods College in Missouri for one year before transferring to Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, completing Bachelor's Degrees in Art History and Education. Following her graduation, she married Wilburn Vastine Lunn, Jr., also of Shreveport.



The Lunns moved to Texas in 1962 and resided in Houston, and most recently Tyler, for most of their lives. They also lived in Denver, Colorado from 1968 to 1972 and in London, England from 1976 to 1980. Mrs. Lunn taught 5th grade for many years before obtaining her real estate license. She worked for more than 20 years as a successful realtor in the Memorial area of Houston before retiring in 1998 to move to Tyler. She served as a docent for several years at the Tyler Museum of Art and was an active member of Christ Church Episcopal in Tyler.



Mrs. Lunn was an only child and only grandchild on both sides. She was preceded in death by her father, Leo Davis Stevens; her mother, Laverne Jeffries Stevens; her aunt, Ethel Stevens; her father-in-law, Wilburn Vastine Lunn; her mother-in-law, Mary Blanche Lunn; and her brothers-in-law, Robert Gibbs Lunn and Stuart Douglas Lunn. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Wilburn Vastine Lunn, Jr. of Tyler; her daughter, Pamela Lunn Hohensee; her son and daughter-in-law, William Wilburn Lunn and Mary Lynn Chance Lunn; her son and daughter-in-law, John-Paul Lunn and Heather Sheppard Lunn; her grandchildren, Ashleigh and James Denissen, Anne Marie Hohensee, Elizabeth Lunn, Emma Lunn, Mary Aliene Lunn, Eva Lunn, Carys Lunn, and Maisie Lunn; and her great grandson, Hayes Denissen.



Pallbearers will be William Lunn, John-Paul Lunn, Douglas Lunn, Kurt Hohensee, James Denissen, and Jason Mackey. The family requests that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to the or Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Mrs. Lunn's devoted caregivers over the past two years, Katherine, Kathy, Verlie Mae and Beverly, as well as to Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler.

