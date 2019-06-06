Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann (Riley) Palmer. View Sign Service Information Chandler Memorial Funeral Home - Chandler 205 South Broad Street PO Box 895 Chandler , TX 75758 (903)-849-6145 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Ann (Riley) Palmer, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Hospice of East Texas, a caring and loving community in Tyler, Texas.



She was born on March 30, 1929 in Brownsboro, Texas to Daniel and Maebelle Riley and was the oldest of two children.



Elizabeth worked for and retired from Goodyear Tire and was a Lab Technician/Trainer for 30 years. She was a lifelong member of Union Hill Baptist Church for more than 70 years and was adored by her church family. She touched the lives of everyone she came in contact with. She lived her life so that through her, others could see God's love and devotion for family, friends and those around her.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father Daniel and Maebelle Riley, brother Thomas Riley, granddaughter Misty Sebring and husband Ray Palmer. She is survived by her children Tommy Riley, Danna Riley, Patricia Sebring and Lana Agustin; niece Karen Powell; grandchildren, Joseph Sebring, Alana Watson, Nathan Watson, Breezy Davis, Bridgette Fail, Alizabeth Mesta, Alivia Agustin, Nick Agustin, Ayana Mesta, Abel Mesta, Dana Fade, Michelle Gray; great grandchildren Slatyn Sebring, Savery Sebring, Blaze Davis, Adalyn Davis, River Davis, Aliyah Boykin, Victoria Gibson and King Agustin.



Visitation services will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Chandler Funeral Home in Chandler, Texas.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Union Hill Baptist Church in Brownsboro, Texas.



Pallbearers: Rodney Boyd, Rickey Boyd, Joseph Sebring, Calvin Morris, Teddy Austin and Steve Goodrich



Honorary pallbearers: Bill Wallace, Brad Wallace, Drew Brown and Harold Cantrell.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.



