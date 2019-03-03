Elizabeth Allgaier, age 89, of Tyler, passed away on Wednesday morning, February 27, 2018 at Waterton Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Tyler.
She was born on March 26, 1929 in Ironwood, Michigan, daughter of the late Peter Falche and Mary Fitzpatrick (Rinaldi). On July 14, 1951 she married Gilbert George Allgaier in Maywood, CA. They were blessed with 58 years of marriage and 3 children. Elisa was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Flint, TX.
Elisa cherished time spent with her family and enjoyed creating family mementos using her family's personal historical effects.
She is survived by her children, Carl (Teresa) Allgaier, Tyler, TX; Michael (Bernie) Allgaier, Whitehouse, TX; Larry (Janet) Allgaier, Cincinnati, OH; and grandchildren, Dr. Brian Allgaier (Michelle), Jessica Haberkern (Christian), Kevin Allgaier, Daniel Allgaier, Terra Allgaier, Lance Allgaier; great-grandchildren, John Christopher Allgaier, Benjamin Gil Allgaier, Reed Christian Haberkern, Kate Flora Haberkern; and numerous nieces and nephews. Elisa was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister and daughter-in-law.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Stewart Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, with a rosary at 3:30. A requiem mass will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 18221 FM 2493, Flint, TX, with the Rev. James Roland officiating. Elisa will be laid to rest alongside her husband at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Saint Mary Magdalene building fund - A Home for All God's People, 18221 FM 2493, Flint, TX 75762.
Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler
7525 Old Jacksonville Highway
Tyler, TX 75703
(903) 581-2008
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 3, 2019