Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration of life service for Lisa Jane (Brooks) Lockett, 48, of Rusk, will be Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Wallace-Thompson Funeral Chapel in Rusk.



Lisa was born in 1971 and lived most of her life in Rusk, graduating from Rusk High School in 1990. Lisa had a zest for life and a strong, independent spirit. Her kindness to others and loyalty to the ones she held dear were unquestionable.



Lisa is survived by her husband, Paul Lockett; son, Devin Crow; stepdaughter, Courtney Sutton; stepson, Cory Lockett; mother and stepfather, Elaine and Lewie Byers; father, Bobby Brooks; sister, Jessica Corley; half sister, Rachel Gross; half brother, Robert Brooks; stepsister, Brandi Regester; and stepbrother, Brent Byers. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Lacee, Keaton, Chloe, and Caisley.



After a long battle with various health issues, Lisa passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Rusk Good Samaritan, 190 W. 2nd St., Rusk, TX 75785.



Lisa leaves us rich in memories. The family would welcome any photos of Lisa to display during the service.

A celebration of life service for Lisa Jane (Brooks) Lockett, 48, of Rusk, will be Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Wallace-Thompson Funeral Chapel in Rusk.Lisa was born in 1971 and lived most of her life in Rusk, graduating from Rusk High School in 1990. Lisa had a zest for life and a strong, independent spirit. Her kindness to others and loyalty to the ones she held dear were unquestionable.Lisa is survived by her husband, Paul Lockett; son, Devin Crow; stepdaughter, Courtney Sutton; stepson, Cory Lockett; mother and stepfather, Elaine and Lewie Byers; father, Bobby Brooks; sister, Jessica Corley; half sister, Rachel Gross; half brother, Robert Brooks; stepsister, Brandi Regester; and stepbrother, Brent Byers. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Lacee, Keaton, Chloe, and Caisley.After a long battle with various health issues, Lisa passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Rusk Good Samaritan, 190 W. 2nd St., Rusk, TX 75785.Lisa leaves us rich in memories. The family would welcome any photos of Lisa to display during the service. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close