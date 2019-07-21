Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elisa (Yip) Baxter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elisa Yip Baxter, 91, went to be with her heavenly Father on March 11th, 2019 in Tyler, TX. She was born on March 10th, 1928 in Laredo, Texas to Yung and Elena Yip.



Liz, as she was known by most, graduated from El Paso High School in 1946. To put herself through Texas Western College (now UTEP), she worked in a jewelry store as a cashier and bookkeeper. She graduated with a Bachelors degree in English in 1949. Liz met the love of her life, Robert Baxter, while he served in the United States Air Force stationed at Biggs Air Force Base in El Paso. They were married on June 30th, 1951. They were happily married for 61 years and raised 4 children while living in El Paso, TX, Tyler, TX and Miamisburg, OH.



After earning a Master of Arts degree, majoring in Education, from Texas Western College in 1954 she taught elementary school in El Paso. She took a leave from teaching to be a stay-at-home mother after moving to Tyler, Texas in 1966. In 1970, the family moved to Miamisburg, Ohio. There she worked briefly at Longstreth Construction and for many years in the Financial Aid office at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio.



Her hobbies included dancing, flower gardening, creating floral arrangements, and sewing. Her amateur photography was memorable. She loved the theater, traveling, musical performances, and reading. She loved to sing, especially about her love for Jesus.



Liz is fondly remembered for many things:



- She was a devout Christian wife and mother. She faithfully taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and sang in the church choir for many decades. She performed in the handbell choir at First Baptist Church of Miamisburg Ohio for several years - including one particular Easter Sunday with a freshly broken wrist.



- She was frugal and financially savvy - she could stretch a dollar forever and shrewdly invested the family savings. Yet she was incredibly generous, helping family members with college expenses and always giving to her church and many worthy causes.



- She diligently remembered all her family members (including a large extended family) birthdays and anniversaries with greeting cards and personal notes.



- She loved to dance - both jitterbug and ballroom with Bob and in multiple tap dance groups in Miamisburg. She performed tap until she was 85 years old .



Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Baxter; her parents, Yung Yip and Elena (Hernandez) Yip and a brother, Benjamin Yip.



She is survived by her daughter Jeanne Ivy of Whitehouse, TX; daughter Ellen Bald of Woodstock, VT; son Robert Baxter of Tyler, TX and son James (Rachal) Baxter of Fort Worth, TX; her siblings - brother Samuel Yip of El Paso, TX; sister Dora Toman of Oregon City, OR; brother Alphonso Yip of El Paso, TX; sister Mary Allen of Sun City, AZ; brother Alberto Yip of El Paso, TX; sister Clemencia (Jerry) Sare of Beech Grove, IN; sister Esther (Ricardo) Campos of Georgetown, TX; sister Virginia Sun of San Jose, CA; sister Rebekah (San-Yen) Lee of Madison, AL; and sister Pamela (Michael) Valle of Cleburne, TX; her grandchildren Misti [Ivy] (Jeremy) Rowden, Matt Ivy, Andrew Baxter, Anthony Bald, Patrick Bald and Samantha Baxter; her great-grandchildren Clay, Brett and Lane Rowden; and many nieces, nephews and significant extended family.



A celebration of life and memorial service was held Saturday July 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Southern Oaks Baptist Church in Tyler, TX . In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.

