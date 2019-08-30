Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Corinth Missionary Baptist Church Bullard , TX Memorial service 1:00 PM Colonial Hills Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Elgin Johnson, 44, of Bullard will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Colonial Hills Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Carter officiating. A private family burial will take place following the memorial service.



Mr. Johnson passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Bullard. He was born February 16, 1975 in Jacksonville to T.J. Johnson and Bertha Cantley Johnson.



Elgin was a life-long member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Bullard, and attended and served at Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler. He graduated from Bullard High School and



Elgin was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Johnson of Bullard. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Penny Johnson; son, Spenser Johnson; son, Beau Johnson of Bullard; father, TJ Johnson of Bullard; sister, Darlene Marshall of Tyler; brother, Tony Johnson and wife Ester of Bullard; brother, Kevin Johnson and wife Tamma of Bullard; brother, Tim Johnson and wife Kim of Bullard; sister, Tammy Johnson of Bullard; brother, Keith Johnson and wife Guerda of Bullard; sister, Teresa Marion and husband Dimitri of Bullard; nephew, Chris Marshall and wife Irma of Austin; niece, Holly Chitundu and husband Brian of Pennsylvania; nephew, Matthew Johnson of Bullard; niece, Ashley Johnson of Washington, DC; nephew, Donovan Johnson and wife Nicole of Troup; nephew, TJ Johnson of Bullard; nephew, Aaron Johnson of Denton; nephew, Trevor Johnson of Bullard; nephew, Alex Johnson of Bullard; niece, Lauren Johnson of Bullard; niece, Darla Hibbler of Bullard; nephew, Austin Hibbler of Bullard; niece, Madison Hibbler of Bullard; great-nephew, Ke'Shaun of Troup; great-nephew, Kameron of Troup; great-niece, Micah of Austin; great-nephew, Jay of Austin; and great-nephew, Malachi of Troup.



Honorary pallbearers will be TJ Johnson, Tony Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Tim Johnson, and Keith Johnson.



Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Bullard.



If desired, memorials may be made to a college fund set up for Elgin's boys at Texas National Bank in Bullard.



